Jason Momoa Reportedly Wants To Revisit Conan The Barbarian

Jason Momoa has been working solidly in the industry for over 20 years at this point, but it would be fair to say that his current level of stardom was a direct result of the DCEU’s Aquaman. Don’t get us wrong; the actor was a recognizable presence on our screens that had lent his talents to a number of solid projects, but headlining the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made will do wonders for your standing in Hollywood.

Up until the 2018 one-two punch of his solo debut as Arthur Curry and the criminally underrated Braven, Momoa hadn’t really been given a strong enough showcase to prove his action hero credentials. In fact, the first time he ever headlined a feature film, the results were positively dire.

Remaking Conan the Barbarian wasn’t the worst idea on paper, even if everybody immediately associates Arnold Schwarzenegger with the character, but Marcus Nispel’s 2011 effort was awful. As well as being panned by critics, the sword-swinging actioner flopped hard at the box office after earning just $63 million a $90 million budget.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning for The Flash long before it was confirmed – that Momoa reportedly wants to revisit Conan the Barbarian. While that’s about the extent of the information on offer, it does beg one serious question: Why?

The remake both sucked and bombed, Momoa is a big star and Netflix now have the rights to the property, with a Conan the Barbarian show in development. If it was up to us, we’d advise him to leave it well alone.