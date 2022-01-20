Jason Statham’s ‘The Meg’ sequel starts shooting on Monday

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything official regarding giant shark blockbuster sequel Meg 2: The Trench, almost an entire year in fact, but it turns out that star Jason Statham is a man of his word.

Way back in April 2021, the chrome-domed action hero said production on the second installment would begin the following January, with KFTV now reporting that cameras will begin rolling this coming Monday at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom.

There’s been an exciting change behind the camera, too, with Ben Wheatley making the jump to big budget territory at long last, with his filmography guaranteeing that we’re in store for something completely different to John Turteltaub’s entertaining if workmanlike opener.

Jason Statham And Ruby Rose Highlight New Character Posters For The Meg 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

The Meg was a huge success at the box office in the summer of 2018, chomping its way to $530 million, good enough to see it surpass the longstanding record set by Steven Spielberg’s Jaws in 1975 to become the highest-grossing giant shark movie in history.

Based on the timeline, it’s looking as though we won’t be seeing Meg 2: The Trench until mid-2023, but the prospect of Statham once again doing battle with multiple megalodons should be enough to ensure that audiences will return in their droves for the next slice of preposterous effects-driven insanity.