Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Eyed To Play Classic Character In Star Trek 4

Though the film franchise has fallen behind the super-productive TV side of the brand in recent years, Paramount is still working away on Star Trek 4. Last November, Fargo creator Noah Hawley was hired to write and direct the movie. Though he’s teased that it could be a reboot, the current official line on it is that it will be a continuation of the Kelvin timeline, with Chris Pine and co. reprising their roles as the alternative Enterprise crew.

In fact, it sounds like Star Trek 4 could even double down on this concept and introduce at least one more character from The Original Series in a new form in the Kelvin universe. We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones that told us a Discovery movie was on the way and that a Captain Pike spinoff is in development, both of which have been confirmed now – that Number One could appear in the film.

What’s more, the studio wants a big name for her, with our intel pointing to Jennifer Lawrence being eyed for the role. Of course, both Marvel and DC are also on the lookout to snap her up, as we’ve previously reported, so who knows if she’ll have time to sign on for Trek? It’s certainly an option, though, and it would be kind of ironic if she did join ST4, seeing as who else has played this same role before.

Star Trek: The Original Series Behind The Scenes Gallery 1 of 42

Click to skip

















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For decades, Number One was a one-off character, only appearing in the TOS pilot, played by Gene Roddenberry’s wife Majel Barrett. However, Discovery season 2 finally brought her back, with Rebecca Romijn in the part. Romijn memorably portrayed Mystique in the X-Men movies, too, as did Lawrence.

Again, this isn’t set in stone just yet and right now, we’re not even sure Hawley will remain attached due to creative differences with the studio. But the Hunger Games actress is at least one name being eyed for the role and as soon as we hear more on the future of Star Trek 4, we’ll be sure to let you know.