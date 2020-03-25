Jeremy Renner’s Black Widow Cameo Has Reportedly Been Revealed

It may be a while before we see Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson was already long overdue a solo adventure, but now she faces an even longer wait as the film is indefinitely postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While there’s an outside chance the movie may see its premiere on Disney+, I think it’s far more likely that we’ll have to wait until later in the year.

All of which makes the steady trickle of news about it that much more frustrating. Towards the end of 2019, we saw a bunch of leaks hit the internet that claimed to reveal key plot details about the pic, including some of the bigger twists and the status quo at the film’s end. But over the last few days there’ve been authoritative reports that reveal Black Widow‘s two post-credits sequences. And, in what’ll come as a relief to Hawkeye fans, one of them contains an appearance by him.

It seems that this appearance will address the complaint that Black Widow’s death was quickly forgotten about in Avengers: Endgame. Word is that it’ll show Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and his family – Laura, Lila, Cooper and Nathaniel – visiting her grave. Considering that Natasha was at least as responsible for Thanos’ defeat as Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, it’s only right that we see how she’s being remembered in the MCU. On top of this, the scene may give us a hint of the dynamics we’ll see in the Hawkeye show.

But for now, we may face a long wait for Black Widow. Given that Disney+ is facing somewhat of a drought of new content at the moment though, perhaps it’s not impossible that they’d do the decent thing and announce a streaming release to give us something to look forward to over the next few months.