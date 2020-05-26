Jesse Eisenberg Reacts To Justice League Snyder Cut News

You might not expect Lex Luthor to celebrate the return of Superman and his friends, but apparently you’d be wrong. Last week, Warner Bros. broke the internet when it was announced that the Snyder Cut of Justice League was finally being released on HBO Max next year. Since then, various DCEU stars have expressed their excitement over the news online and the Man of Steel’s nemesis himself, Lex Luthor AKA Jesse Eisenberg, is the latest.

While speaking with Digital Spy to promote his new movie Resistance, the Batman V Superman actor was asked for his thoughts on the Snyder Cut. Eisenberg revealed that he couldn’t be happier for his friend and that he spoke to the filmmaker recently about the re-release.

“I spoke to Zack a couple of weeks ago and he told me about it. Yeah [I’m excited], because I’m friends with Zack. I’m so happy for him that he gets to release something he’s proud of. I mean, I can’t think of any other precedent in history where there was something of this scope. Because it’s not just about releasing the movie, but it required all of this… we call it post-production. So it’s not just they’re releasing scenes that are finished, they had to do a lot of post-production and it’s such a big process. And yeah, I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy with a very, very specific vision and so, yes, I’m happy that he gets that. And he seemed really happy.”

Presumably, Eisenberg is also happy about the news as it’ll mean some new footage of his Lex will be unveiled. In the theatrical cut, Luthor appeared in the post-credits scene alongside Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke to set up the formation of the Legion of Doom in a sequel (which will now never happen). What we’ve discovered since, though, is that Lex would have been pretty key to the plot, with the League needing to consult him for his knowledge on the coming Apokolips. Remember, Lex found out about Steppenwolf and the Motherboxes from Zod’s ship in BvS. It’s currently unclear how much of a role he’ll have in the Snyder Cut, but it looks set to be more than his single scene in the theatrical version of Justice League.

The long wait to see the fabled – and 4-hour long – edition of the movie will be over when it arrives on the streaming service sometime in 2021.