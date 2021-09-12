Jesse Eisenberg Says He’d Love To Play Lex Luthor Again

DCEU continuity has always been pretty messy, and things are only set to get a whole lot worse in the future, unless of course The Flash uses its multiversal premise to wipe the canonical slate clean and finally have everyone singing from the same songbook almost a decade after Man of Steel.

Speaking of the Scarlet Speedster, Ezra Miller’s solo movie sees him partner up with fellow SnyderVerse stalwart Ben Affleck. The original creative architect of the franchise also cast Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa in their respective roles, both of whom are still major players. However, there are two Superman projects in the works that don’t feature Henry Cavill, but Shazam! took place in a world where he was the resident Kryptonian superhero, and sequel Fury of the Gods arrives in 2023.

J.K. Simmons is expected to return as Commissioner Gordon in Batgirl, which ties the HBO Max exclusive to Snyder’s mythology, but The Suicide Squad wasn’t connected to Suicide Squad at all, The Batman exists in its own corner of the universe, and nobody’s really sure where Black Adam falls. Got all that?

In effect, it means that anyone from the earliest days of the DCEU could technically return at any point, such is the blatant disregard for cohesion. We can now add Jesse Eisenberg into the mix, after he admitted in a new interview with ComicBookMovie he’d love to play any of his characters, including Lex Luthor.

“I’m probably the last person to know the answer to that question because I don’t know how they make those decisions. You know, my background is in theater where you do a play 200 times and you feel like you’re just getting the hang of it by the last performance. I would love to play any character again. After a movie ends, the actors usually turn to each other and say, ‘Oh, now I finally know what I’m doing and I understand what my purpose was’. Actors, in my experience, do like playing roles again but that particular one is just not up to me.”

Fans wouldn’t exactly be jumping for joy should it happen, although it has been rumored more than once, but maybe a second stab at the polarizing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice villain would generate similar reactions to Jared Leto’s well-received Snyder Cut cameo.