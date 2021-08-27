Warner Bros. Reportedly Eyeing Jesse Eisenberg’s Return As Lex Luthor In Team-Up With Jared Leto’s Joker

Warner Bros. is deep into planning for the future of their DC films and the first details of their plans are begging to emerge thanks to reports from sources. One of these reports claims that the company is eager to set up a team-up between two iconic DC villains, Lex Luthor and the Joker.

According to a report by Giant Freakin Robot, Warner Brothers want both Jared Leto’s Joker and Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor to appear together in a future DC project.

Leto first appeared in the role of Joker during Suicide Squad, but as you’re probably aware, neither his portrayal nor the film was received well. Eisenberg has assumed the role of Lex Luthor quite a few times in the DCEU notably within Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and during both cuts of Justice League.

The report states that Warner Bros. has initiated discussions with Eisenberg about returning to the role, mentioning to the star a potential team-up with Leto, but it isn’t clear what project the two would be taking a part in or if it would be something new entirely.

Take A Closer Look At What Lex Luthor Was Planning in Justice League 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Early reports claim that Warner Bros. is working on a Legion of Doom project which could make sense to be the place for Luther to make his return, but the two reports are not connected.

Both of these characters showed up near the conclusion of Zach Snyder’s Justice League cut with Luther being used to setting up a threat for the short term, while Joker was shown within the future time jump scene predicting what the DCEU could have led to.

While Warner Bros. hasn’t announced plans to expand on Snyder’s universe this would be the perfect place to bring back these two villains with a logical crossover inevitable.