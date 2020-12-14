Jim Carrey Reportedly Wants To Do An Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind Sequel

Jim Carrey is reportedly interested in doing a sequel to one of his most acclaimed movies. Despite the amount of hit films the star has been in over the decades, Carrey’s generally averse to making follow-ups, thanks to the lackluster reception of Ace Ventura 2 back in the day. He did break his rule for 2014’s Dumb and Dumber To, though, and he’s about to do so again for the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel. So, it seems he’s changed his mind on the matter by this point and the next one of his classics that he wants to do a follow-up for is Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Insider Daniel Richtman has shared on his Patreon page that he’s heard the actor has made it known that he’d be up for returning for some sort of continuation of the 2004 psychological romantic drama. No further details are available at this time, however, so it’s unclear if the project is actually formally underway or it’s just something Carrey is discussing with the studio.

Eternal Sunshine featured the beloved star as Joel, who goes to a specialist firm that can erase memories to remove the pain of splitting up with his ex-girlfriend, Clementine (Kate Winslet). During the procedure, though, he changes his mind and fights to save the memories of his time with his former partner from being wiped from his brain. To say anything else would be to spoil it, but the film does leave the door open for more from these characters, so a sequel could certainly make sense.

That said, it might be difficult to get the talent involved with the original back together again. Director Michel Gondry hasn’t helmed a new movie in a while and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman’s never penned a sequel before. It would also probably all depend on whether Winslet would want to do another one, too, as the whole appeal of the first film is the couple’s chemistry.

