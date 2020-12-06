Jim Carrey Reportedly Looking To Do Another Horror Movie Soon

After Jim Carrey won back to back Golden Globes for Best Actor in 1999 and 2000 for his acclaimed performances in The Truman Show and Man on the Moon, many industry analysts were predicting that he could become a regular contender for awards season glory if he made a concerted effort to reinvent himself as a dramatic talent despite initially rising to superstardom as a one-man variety show in a series of hit comedies.

For a while, it looked as though he would balance the best of both worlds after leading Bruce Almighty to almost $485 million at the box office in 2003 before appearing in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind less than twelve months later, but Carrey soon reverted to type and over the next decade, his star faded after he lent his name to a series of critical and commercial disappointments, offset by the odd success.

Of course, Sonic the Hedgehog saw him recapture the glory days of the 1990s in an entertainingly hammy turn, which also happened to mark his biggest hit in over a decade, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the 58 year-old could be venturing back into more serious territory after reporting that Carrey is actively on the lookout for another horror movie to star in.

The Dumb and Dumber actor tried his hand at the genre before in Joel Schumacher’s dark thriller The Number 23, which was savaged by critics, while his last non-comedic effort Dark Crimes currently holds a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, there’s no denying that Jim Carrey is a phenomenal talent with the right material, and if he’s on the hunt for more genre fare, then Jason Blum should probably get on the phone right away and rope him into one of the horror hit factory’s upcoming projects.