Jim Carrey Reportedly Steals The Show In Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog has undergone a big transformation over the past five months, but one thing that seems to have consistently remained the same is Jim Carrey’s hilarious turn as Dr. “Eggman” Robotnik. When the first horrific trailer for this highly-anticipated movie hit the Internet, people couldn’t stop roasting it. The lone bright spot though appeared to be the comedian’s take on the cartoonish antagonist. And apparently, he maintains that same energy throughout the film and completely overshadows everyone else.

WGTC recently spoke to someone who saw a test screening of the feature and they say that Carrey easily steals the show. They also went on to say that the beloved actor is finally back to his old form. This likely means that viewers can expect the same over-the-top, slapstick comedy that the 57-year-old has dazzled us with for decades.

Ever since his meteoric rise on the sketch series In Living Color, Carrey has regularly delivered the laughs. From Ace Venture: Pet Detective to The Mask, he’s been dazzling audiences for years with his unique brand of ridiculous humor. Due both to his own creative choices and heartbreaking personal struggles though, Carrey has moved away from more light-hearted projects in recent years. Lately, he’s been spending most of his time working on controversial political cartoons and a television show entitled Kidding that’s more serious in tone than one would expect.

His performance as Dr. Eggman though looks like it’ll be his first return to his comedic roots since 2014’s Dumb and Dumber To. We’re glad to hear that the actor is back to his old form, too, and are hopeful that this will just be the first of many more hysterical winning projects from him. Besides, if nothing else, hearing this just makes us even more excited to see the pic, especially since the titular character isn’t terrifying to look at anymore.

Sonic the Hedgehog will hit theaters on February 14th, 2020.