Jim Carrey Rumored To Be Playing Major MCU Villain

A new MCU rumor states that Jim Carrey is set to play a major Marvel villain in the future of the franchise. Carey is no stranger to the comic book world, having starred in The Mask and Batman Forever in the 1990s and Kick-Ass 2 back in 2013. Now it looks like he’s following up his recent comeback to the blockbuster world in Sonic the Hedgehog by joining the Marvel Studios family, apparently across multiple projects.

A host of new MCU rumors have been shared online by the moderators of the Marvel Studios subreddit, as supplied to them by an anonymous source. According to them, Carrey has been cast to play none other than MODOK in a variety of Disney Plus series. He may even make his debut as early as 2022’s She-Hulk. The mods note that a different source stated that MODOK also appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania, but that information remains unverified.

Fans have been waiting for MODOK to enter the MCU as he’s one of the most prominent villains the studios has just been sitting on for the past decade. That said, viewers were introduced to George Tarleton AKA the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing in Hulu’s recent M.O.D.O.K. animated comedy series, which featured Patton Oswalt voicing the character, here reimagined as a more of a sitcom dad.

MODOK’s always got something OTT about him, though, even when portrayed as more of a serious antagonist, so Carrey would be perfect for the part. Taking this leak at face value for a moment, it’s possible the star could debut in She-Hulk as Tarleton in his human form before he transforms into his classic giant floating head look either later in the show or else in a subsequent production. Obviously, this may just be nothing, but this is a casting that would no doubt excite the fandom so fingers crossed it comes to something.

Jim Carrey will next be seen in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, releasing April 8, 2022.