J.J. Abrams Reportedly Wants To Direct Multiversal Justice League Reboot

Ever since establishing himself as a major player in the industry, there’s been constant chatter that J.J. Abrams would find himself getting involved with Warner Bros. and DC Films in some fashion. The filmmaker penned the script for abandoned reboot Superman: Flyby two decades ago, but since becoming a powerhouse producer and successful director in his own right, he’s regularly found himself named in conjunction with new takes on both the Big Blue Boy Scout and the Justice League.

Things moved one step closer when his Bad Robot signed a massive development deal with WarnerMedia, leading to Justice League Dark being announced for HBO Max last year, with Constantine also now in the works. Sure enough, this culminated in Abrams finally landing his chance to bring Superman to life, but the news that he was spearheading a feature film with a script from Ta-Nehisi Coates has proven to be divisive, if only because the majority of fans have been holding out hope for a direct Man of Steel sequel for the last eight years.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that Abrams could end up using his Superman project as a springboard to reboot the Justice League as well, as DC Films wants him to reinvent the titular team as a squad of superheroes drawn from all over the DC multiverse. This is far from the first time the Star Trek and Star Wars helmer has been rumored for a Justice League relaunch, of course, but the Snyder Cut didn’t exist back then.

Indeed, fans would no doubt rebel at the mere mention of a non-SnyderVerse Justice League movie with Abrams leading the charge, but Warner Bros. clearly doesn’t care much for what folks think or want, so it’s probably not going to be an issue for them.