J.J. Abrams Reportedly Meeting With Writers For New Superman Movie

In between the disastrous Superman IV: The Quest for Peace in 1987 and Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns in 2006, there were countless attempts made at bringing the Man of Steel back to the big screen. The most famous was Tim Burton’s Superman Lives, which saw Warner Bros. funnel $40 million into pre-production before pulling the plug entirely, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Lethal Weapon 4 and The Devil’s Advocate writer Jonathan Lemkin penned a script titled Superman Reborn, Wolfgang Petersen was hired to direct Batman vs. Superman with Akiva Goldsman rewriting a draft by Seven‘s Andrew Kevin Walker that he called the darkest thing you’d ever seen, George Miller came famously close to getting Justice League: Mortal in front of cameras, and J.J. Abrams’ Superman: Flyby had Brett Ratner and then McG attached before that project also fell apart.

Abrams lobbied Warner Bros. to let him direct the movie, but at the time, he’d only helmed two episodes of his TV show Felicity, and his biggest feature film credit at that point was co-writing Michael Bay’s Armageddon. Fifteen years later, though, and with his reputation solidified as one of the most powerful filmmakers in the industry, there was talk earlier this year that the Bad Robot head honcho was once again toying with the idea of tackling Superman, or even rebooting the Justice League.

The chatter died down when Henry Cavill ended up extending his contract to remain part of the DCEU, but insider Grace Randolph now claims that The Force Awakens and Rise of Skywalker director has met with writers about a new Superman movie, which could be a standalone outing in the vein of Joker or the long-awaited Man of Steel sequel that’s never come close to actually happening. Unfortunately, Randolph doesn’t share anything else, and that’s all the info we’ve got so far, but with any luck, we’ll hear more on the project soon.