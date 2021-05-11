J.J. Abrams Rumored To Direct New Star Trek Movie

J.J. Abrams is one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood, and his Bad Robot company have their fingers in more pies than ever thanks to the huge development deal the outfit signed with WarnerMedia back in 2019 that’s reportedly worth upwards of $250 million, but his career as a director so far has left a lot to be desired.

Admittedly, the 54 year-old has only helmed six movies, but there’s not much originality to be found in any of them. Since making his feature debut on the lowest-grossing entry in the Mission: Impossible series in 2006, Abrams has tackled a Star Trek reboot and its sequel along with two installments in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. Super 8 is the only entry in his filmography that’s not based on a pre-existing property, but even then, the fingerprints of Steven Spielberg’s 1980s Amblin heyday are all over every frame.

Bad Robot are currently overseeing development on two Star Trek blockbusters, one of which is penciled in for a June 2023 release date and the other is currently being written by Discovery‘s Kalinda Vasquez. And a new rumor now claims that Abrams is being eyed to direct one of the projects himself, but that’s about as far as the information, goes so it’s best not to read too much into it just yet.

Of course, free time is obviously going to be a key factor in whether or not he steps behind the camera for another Star Trek outing, or any movie for that matter. As well as producing the next two installments in the sci-fi property, Bad Robot are also involved with Warner Bros.’ Superman reboot, Paramount’s Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, Zatanna’s live-action DC Films debut and seven HBO Max exclusive shows including Justice League Dark and The Shining spinoff Overlook, so his schedule is looking pretty full for the foreseeable future.