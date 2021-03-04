New Star Trek Movie In Development, J.J. Abrams To Produce

While nothing can stop the continued growth of Star Trek on the small screen, the cinematic arm of the beloved franchise is an entirely different story. At one point, there were no less than four films brewing in development, but so far, none of them have made it very far.

Noah Hawley dropped his reboot and moved over to Hulu’s Alien series with Ridley Scott, Wrath of Khan producer Robert Sallin’s pitch never made it past the boardroom, and Quentin Tarantino’s R-rated effort has been the subject of much speculation and excitement, but there hasn’t been anything in the way of firm confirmation that it’s happening. Star Trek 4, however, seems like a much more likely prospect.

Both Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto want to do it, and while that’s hardly enough of a reason for Paramount to sign off on the project, it does seem that the studio is still interested in producing big screen outings for the franchise. And that’s because Deadline reports tonight that a new Star Trek movie is now in development, with J.J. Abrams on board to produce.

Furthermore, it’s said that Kalinda Vazquez, who’s written for Discovery, will pen the script. Of course, that’s led to much speculation that this could actually be that rumored feature film based on the hit streaming show, but as of yet, we haven’t received any further details.

That means it’s still unclear whether this will be a theatrical release or land on Paramount Plus, who will direct, which – if any – of the Kelvin cast will return or even where on the timeline it’ll take place. That being said, Deadline notes that it’s an “original” Star Trek film, which likely means it will feature a fresh story/characters, but we’ll just have to see if that’s the case. All we know for sure is that Vazquez will write, and Abrams will produce.