J.J. Abrams Developing New “Cape” Movie At WB, Likely Superman

J.J. Abrams recently signed an exclusive deal with Warner Media, which has led to much speculation that the filmmaker is going to be put to work on the DCEU. We Got This Covered’s own sources have said that the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director is being given his pick of DC properties to helm, with further rumors pointing to him rebooting Superman in the franchise.

It seems all this talk has been proven right, too, as an extremely reliable source has hinted that Abrams is secretly developing a DC project. Variety’s Justin Kroll spoke on Barstool Sports’ My Mom’s Basement podcast and teased what J.J. is working on. “I hope the new Warner Bros. deal leads to more stuff, maybe someone with a cape,” he said. “We’ll see. That’s a hint.”

Obviously, Supes is far from the only superhero in a cape in DC’s library, but you have to admit there aren’t many heroes more distinguishable by their capes than him. As such, it sounds a lot like Kroll is hinting that Abrams is already attached to a new movie starring the Man of Steel. That’s all he said on the subject, but we can maybe infer more about the project from previous info that’s come our way.

Most reports are pointing to Henry Cavill having worn the suit for the final time, with it likely that Abrams will recast the role with a younger actor, to match Robert Pattinson’s shiny new Batman. At 36, Cavill’s only three years older than Pattinson but he would be pushing 40 by the time Abrams’ potential film got off the ground, so you can follow the logic here. Michael B. Jordan’s only 32, by the way. Just saying.

Tell us, though, how does the idea of J.J. Abrams helming a new Superman movie, maybe without Cavill, sound to you? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.