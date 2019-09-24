J.J. Abrams Rumored To Be Recasting Superman With Younger Actor

Yesterday brought further casting news for The Batman, with Jeffrey Wright’s appointment as Commissioner Gordon confirming once and for all that the movie won’t fit into the previously established continuity of the DCEU. Following this news, it seems likely that further Superman films will do the same thing and replace Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel.

Cosmic Book News claims that “DC insiders” have informed them that J.J. Abrams is set to spearhead the search for a new Supes for Warner Bros. The Star Wars filmmaker recently signed an exclusive deal with the studio which sources say – We Got This Covered’s own included – means he’ll soon get to work on the DCEU. And at the top of the agenda, apparently, is restarting the Last Son of Krypton’s adventures on the big screen.

According to CBN, the plan is to find a younger actor for Clark Kent because the studio doesn’t want Superman to be older than Batman. Robert Pattinson is 33 years old whereas Cavill’s 36. By the time a new Supes film gets underway, though, he could be almost 40. So, presumably the hunt will focus on actors in their early 30s.

Justice League Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Some of this gels with what WGTC has heard, too. Our sources – the same ones who revealed Jonah Hill was being eyed for The Batman a few months ago, before it was confirmed last night – tell us a new Superman movie is on the way, with the project following on from the upcoming Supergirl film. It’s also likely that this latter production will softly reboot the Kryptonian side of the DC universe, paving the way for a new Supes. That said, we haven’t heard that Cavill is categorically out, but there’ve been many signs over the past couple of years pointing to that outcome.

In any case, while we wait for further news on all this, be sure to share your thoughts on whether Cavill should be replaced as Superman in the comments section down below.