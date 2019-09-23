Jonah Hill In Talks To Star In Matt Reeves’ The Batman

Robert Pattinson has been locked in for the lead role in The Batman for a while now, but the rest of the movie’s cast has been left a mystery. Until today, that is.

Just a few hours ago, Deadline broke the news that Jeffrey Wright was in talks to play Jim Gordon and now, they’ve returned with more casting goodies, telling us that Jonah Hill is in talks for a villainous role in the film. It’s unclear who he may portray, but we already know that folks like the Riddler, Catwoman, Two-Face and, most prominently, the Penguin, will all feature.

Of course, out of those aforementioned antagonists, Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin seems the most likely option, but we’ve also heard that Josh Gad, Nicholas Hoult and Toby Jones were all being eyed for the crime boss as well, so the studio could’ve given Hill another role instead.

If you’ll recall, We Got This Covered was the first outlet to tell you about Jonah Hill’s involvement in the film several months ago and back then, we were informed by our sources that he’d be playing the Penguin. Given that Deadline has now confirmed our scoop though but can’t reveal which role he’ll play might mean that there’s been a change in plans, but again, he certainly seems best suited for Cobblepot and frankly, that’s who most fans would like to see him as.

In any case, The Batman‘s set to head in front of cameras early next year, ahead of its release in 2021, so we imagine we’ll get some answers in no time at all. Until then, though, we can now at least count Jonah Hill and Jeffrey Wright among the cast and with both them and Pattinson all on board, it’s shaping up to be one incredible line-up of talent.