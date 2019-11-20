Everyone and their brother has been wanting a piece of Keanu Reeves recently – from the folks at Bikini Bottom and those behind the video game and film industries all the way to the herald canon of comic book cinema. After reports came to the surface earlier this year saying that Marvel has been trying to get The Matrix star attached to pretty much anything, superhero fans around the world have been craving a Keanu-led comic book film.

Well now, one expert of the genre – none other than Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame co-director Joe Russo – is officially slated to work with Reeves.

Along with his brother Anthony, the Russos have been trying to get their production company, ABGO, up and running. Currently on the cusp of releasing 21 Bridges this weekend, which stars Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman, they’re also working on 2020’s Tom Holland-led film Cherry, as well as the aforementioned Reeves picture.

While promoting 21 Bridges during its recent press junket, Joe went ahead and provided a very tiny update on the latter, which is entitled Past Midnight, telling Inverse that it’s still “in a very formative stage,” though he assured fans that it has a “fascinating script.”

Well, from the looks of it, we’ll have to wait quite a long time before we get any official updates on Past Midnight. And an especially long time before we can see a Keanu superhero in action.

But nevertheless, you’ll still have the opportunity to witness Keanu Reeves on the big screen next year with the highly-anticipated sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, as well as The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Of course, if those don’t strike your fancy, there’s always the new Matrix and John Wick films to consider.