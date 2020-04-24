John Boyega Hated Saying One Particular Line In Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was divisive among fans for a number of reasons, but it appears that the cast also had cringeworthy moments with the script.

Rian Johnson’s sequel to The Force Awakens was the ultimate turning point for Disney’s Star Wars, ripping the fandom apart and dividing them into two groups; those who absolutely hate everything about the Sequel Trilogy and won’t admit that there’s a single good thing about any of the movies and those who understand the producers’ vision, though it’s no surprise that the former has been more vocal about their opinions over the past few years.

In fairness, if it were mere talk, the last two installments wouldn’t prove to be as divisive as they are now. Some would go so far as to suggest that there’s a clear disconnect between what J.J. Abrams did with The Rise of Skywalker and what Johnson set up as his predecessor. Even the cast and crew members came to the realization, from time to time, that the last movie in the Skywalker Saga was practically backtracking from everything The Last Jedi set up.

Among them, John Boyega has been really candid about his opinions on the films. After openly criticizing The Last Jedi for Johnson’s controversial decisions, narrative-wise, the actor recently revealed on his Twitter page that he hated one of his lines from the movie.

When asked if he ad-libbed the “chrome dome” comment aimed at Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma, he blankly replied: “Nope.” Followed by not one, not two, but nine vomiting emojis.

I think it’s safe to say that the actor didn’t like the jab. Given his frank attitude, it’s possible that he even brought it up with Johnson, too. But if there’s anything we’ve learned from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it’s that the director served as an auteur come to life to make sure that his vision of the movie would remain unsullied, even if it meant butting heads with Mark Hamill on several instances during filming.

What do you think about Finn’s pun, moments before Phasma succumbed to her death on the Supremacy, though? As usual, let us know in the comments below.