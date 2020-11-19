Here’s How John Boyega Could Look As The Next James Bond

No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch revealed that she’d faced a barrage of racist abuse online after it was confirmed that she would be inheriting the mantle of 007 in the upcoming James Bond blockbuster. Of course, the actress isn’t going to be Daniel Craig’s permanent successor and has only taken on the codename in canon after the spy vanished off the face of the earth to enjoy the quiet life, which makes the backlash all the more pitiful.

When No Time to Die eventually hits theaters in the spring, or potentially even debuts on streaming if recent rumors are to be believed, attention will immediately focus on the next actor to play cinema’s most famous secret agent. Plenty of candidates have already been mentioned, too, with Henry Cavill admitting that he’d love the opportunity after losing out the last time around. But John Boyega’s name has been gaining some traction in recent weeks.

Black Panther star Letitia Wright put him forward and said he could do a great job with the role, and Boyega then stated that he’d be happy to do it if he was reunited with his Small Axe director Steve McQueen. Now, a new fan-made image from Art of Time Travel imagines how the Star Wars alum could look as Bond, and you can check it out below.

The 28 year-old might not be keen on jumping back into the realm of franchises after revealing his frustrations at being sidelined in the Star Wars sequels, but James Bond is a part that every British actor would consider if it came their way, and Boyega has more than enough talent and natural charisma to do a solid job in the role.