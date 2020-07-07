John Boyega Reportedly Wants A Bigger Role In Star Wars Moving Forward

Now that the latest Star Wars trilogy and overall 9-movie saga is over, fans are left wondering what the future holds for beloved characters like Rey, Poe and Finn. From what we’ve been hearing, it seems that Lucasfilm still has plans for all three and for actor John Boyega in particular, who plays Finn, he’s apparently game for more as long as his character get a more central role moving forward.

According to our sources – the same ones who informed us that Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2 and Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan for a D+ show, both of which were correct – Boyega has reportedly told Lucasfilm that he’s happy to keep on playing Finn and is apparently interested in the proposed Finn/Poe Disney Plus show we’ve heard about. However, he wants a bigger role in the overall universe since he feels Finn was just a “sidekick character” in the Sequel Trilogy.

From what we understand, Lucasfilm and Disney are alright with this and already have plans set in motion for him to return. And though some of Boyega’s recent comments in the media may’ve hinted that he’s done with Star Wars, we’re told that that’s only temporary.

The actor is right about Finn being a sidekick character in the Sequel Trilogy, too. His promising start in The Force Awakens as a conflicted Stormtrooper quickly turned into a confusing love story involving Rey. And by the time we got to The Last Jedi, the filmmakers clearly weren’t sure what to do with Finn, so they gave him a side adventure that ultimately became the weakest part of the movie. Then, of course, there was the whole subplot of him being Force-sensitive that didn’t really get much of a payoff in Rise of Skywalker.

There’s no denying that Finn is a likeable character, as is John Boyega as an actor, and fans would certainly welcome a continuation of his story to not only heighten the enjoyment of the Sequel Trilogy, but also give Boyega more to work with. As such, to me, giving him a bigger role in the Star Wars universe seems like a win-win.