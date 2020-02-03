John Cena Reportedly Returning For Fast & Furious 10

John Cena, American professional wrestler, actor, rapper (really?), and television presenter (Wikipedia never fails), is starring in the upcoming ninth Fast & Furious movie. And if you ever wanted a sign that the franchise’s writers are getting as bored with it as we are, they’ve called it F9. Just those two letters. Effnine. That’s got me racing to the cinema.

Back to JC, though, and we’re being told by our sources that on the back of his role in F9, the ex-WWE man is pencilled in to return in Fast & Furious 10 – which is reportedly the last in the saga. So, fans of the Furious and fans of the Cena, it looks like you’re getting a double helping of your favourite blockbuster car franchise (that isn’t Cars) and your favourite former pro-wrestler turned movie star (that isn’t Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson).

And while Universal hasn’t officially confirmed his involvement in the next pic just yet, this intel comes to us from the same sources who said Han will return in Fast & Furious 9 and revealed Cena’s role in the film months ago, so we’ve no reason to doubt it.

