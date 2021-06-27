John Cena Reportedly Wants To Star In An Original Film With Dwayne Johnson

Dave Bautista wants no part of Hollywood’s WWE reunion, having knocked back the opportunity to talk to Universal about a role in the Fast & Furious franchise before making it perfectly clear that he’s got zero interest whatsoever in sharing the screen with his former in-ring adversaries, but John Cena is much more open to the idea.

Having faced off in the squared circle and headlined two consecutive WrestleMania events, Cena and Dwayne Johnson are now both firmly embedded in The Fast Saga. The former’s Jakob Toretto is widely expected to return for the concluding tenth and eleventh blockbusters in the main story, while fans are holding out hope that Johnson will end his self-imposed exile now that his differences with Vin Diesel and Tyrese appear to have been resolved, with the two having already been linked with facing off in the eventual Hobbs & Shaw sequel.

However, insider Daniel Richtman has instead offered that Cena wants to star in an original film opposite his old rival, but the tipster doesn’t divulge what this project could potentially be, what sort of genre it occupies or even if Johnson reciprocates the interest in collaborating outside the Fast & Furious universe, so the statement is as broad as it is vague, and as such shouldn’t be taken at face value quite yet.

John Cena and Dwayne Johnson are huge jacked dudes with plenty of experience in WWE, Fast & Furious, action blockbusters in general, DC Comics adaptations and terrible family comedies, so the similarities are there for all to see. With Fast 10 and 11 set to kick off production early next year, though, that would be the most likely destination for their first onscreen partnership, but we’ll see what happens after that.