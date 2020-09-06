John Cena’s Reportedly Had Talks To Play Multiple Spider-Man Villains

It would appear that any professional wrestler that wants to make the jump into acting is contractually obligated to not just star in multiple blockbuster franchises, but eventually sign on to a comic book movie. Dwayne Johnson set the precedent when he boarded Fast and Furious, G.I. Joe, Journey and Jumanji all while attached to play Black Adam, and Dave Bautista followed up his breakout role in Guardians of the Galaxy with appearances in Bond outing Spectre and Blade Runner 2049.

John Cena is now looking to emulate his former rivals in the squared circle, with 2021 shaping up to be the biggest year of his career as he’ll show up as the villain in Fast and Furious 9 in April before taking third billing in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad four months later. Furthermore, recent fan art showed us how the 43 year-old could look as Spider-Man villain Sandman, something that Cena then teased himself on social media, and we’ve now heard that he’s in contention for a number of the web-slinging superhero’s enemies.

John Cena Is The Sandman In Awesome Spider-Man Fan Art 1 of 2

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us who Cena was playing in Fast & Furious 9 before it was revealed in the debut trailer – not only has the actor held talks about playing Sandman, but Rhino and Hammerhead have also reportedly been discussed, and it can’t be denied that the Playing with Fire star certainly possesses the physical attributes to inhabit any of the three.

It isn’t clear at this stage where exactly he’d show up, be it in the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise or the awkwardly-titled SPUoMC given Sony’s obvious desire to build towards Sinister Six, but as a talent that’s clearly on the rise with two major brands already under his belt, John Cena‘s ascent up the Hollywood ladder will only continue if he ends up as Sandman, Rhino, Hammerhead or another character entirely.