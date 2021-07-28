John Cena Says A Big Screen Showdown With The Rock Feels Inevitable

Dwayne Johnson and John Cena have shared a lot of similarities in their careers, and they’ve orbited around each other on a number of occasions in the past, but in Hollywood their paths are yet to cross. The two generational WWE stars faced off inside the squared circle at two consecutive WrestleMania events, but that big screen reunion is yet to happen despite the fact they’re both part of the same two franchises.

Cena has been vocal in his desire to bump into Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious universe, having recently joined the family as long-lost third Toretto sibling Jakob. Unfortunately, The Rock looks to have drawn a line under his tenure as part of the mainline Fast Saga, which sounds as though it’s down to his ongoing difference of opinion with leading man and producer Vin Diesel.

The opportunity to parachute Jakob into any future Hobbs & Shaw sequels remains a distinct possibility, but it’s hard to imagine their DCEU characters ever meeting. Peacemaker might play a major role in The Suicide Squad, and has an HBO Max series coming in January of next year, but Black Adam is an all-powerful cosmic deity who might not be spending a great deal of time on Earth.

First Official Look At HBO Max's Peacemaker Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That being said, Cena has admitted in a new interview that he feels it’s an inevitability that two of professional wrestling’s biggest-ever mainstream stars will butt heads somewhere down the line.

“You know me. Ready, willing, and able. And answering the phone whenever it rings. I’m good. I think that the excitement is starting to build with fans, whether you talk about the conversation of Fast, or you talk about now the DC Universe. I don’t want to say we’re on a crash course and it’s inevitable. I want to, because I’m a fan. But we’ll see. We’ll see what happens. Tell me what he says.”

Whether it happens one, five or ten years from now, it does feel like something unavoidable as John Cena continues to ascend up the industry ladder, but one thing that isn’t up for debate is the fact Dave Bautista most certainly won’t be joining his former WWE rivals.