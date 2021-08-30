John Cena Says He’s Open To Playing Fantastic Four’s Thing

Once Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters in December, we can expect development on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot to kick up a couple of notches. Director Jon Watts has had his hands full with Tom Holland’s multiversal trilogy-capper, but once his schedule clears we can expect some big announcements.

Kevin Feige has already teased that casting news is much closer than we might think, while you can bet your house on the rumors surrounding John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to continue until the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm are eventually cast. Given that it’s one of the few MCU blockbusters that doesn’t have a release date yet alongside Blade, Deadpool 3 and Captain America 4, Fantastic Four shouldn’t be expected imminently, even if it is the only one of the aforementioned titles with an official logo in place.

During a recent Q&A session, John Cena was asked if he’d consider moving from DC over to Marvel in order to play Ben Grimm in Fantastic Four, and the wrestler-turned-actor sounds as though he’d definitely take it under consideration, making a point to emphasize the word ‘thing’.

“I would consider most any-thing. I think keeping yourself open to options and different perspectives is a good way to go about life. This would simply be a thing that I would consider, because I like to keep my perspective open to new things.”

Cena had a banner 2021 after appearing in box office behemoth Fast & Furious 9 and James Gunn’s acclaimed The Suicide Squad, the latter of which led to spinoff series Peacemaker. He’s got a packed schedule for the foreseeable future that also includes Matthew Vaughn’s globetrotting Argylle, but there are very few talents in his position that would turn down the MCU were a lead part in Fantastic Four put on the table.