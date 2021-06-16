John Rhys-Davies Teases Indiana Jones 5 Return As Sallah

So far, the only nostalgic aspect of Indiana Jones 5 is Harrison Ford himself, with all of the cast members announced to date being new additions to the franchise, although the on-set presence of a stunt double wearing a creepy mask of the leading man’s face does indicate that we could be seeing a de-aged version of the character during World War II flashbacks.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Toby Jones and Shaunette Renée Wilson are the only other members of the ensemble confirmed so far, with Indiana Jones 5 a couple of weeks into shooting in the United Kingdom. However, John Rhys-Davies may have now teased his return as Sallah in an interview to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The Lord of the Rings star admitted a while back that he’s more than open to the idea of rejoining the series after playing a key part in the original trilogy, before declining the opportunity to make a brief cameo during Kingdom of the Crystal Skull‘s wedding scene because he wanted something bigger to do. But during his recent chat celebrating the iconic adventurer’s first cinematic outing, Davies was asked if he was involved in the fifth installment and you can check out the look on his face below.

John Rhys-Davies #Sallah talked about Raiders and mentioned Morocco(!?!) instead of Tunesia. By talking about #IndianaJones5 he did THIS face impression! I believe we all think the same what this means? https://t.co/5SYSBYTMTS pic.twitter.com/YVNZUReHXC — adventure-gui.de (@adventure_guide) June 14, 2021

That’s hardly an expression that screams, “of course not, I have absolutely no clue what you could possibly mean,” but as of yet, he hasn’t been officially added to the roster. However, he also mistook Tunisia for Morocco when reminiscing on Raiders, and Indiana Jones 5 was announced just a few days ago to be pitching up in the African country for filming later this summer. Besides, it’s not as if Lucasfilm are above leaning on nostalgia when it comes to the studio’s most famous properties.