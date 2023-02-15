Despite following a surprisingly simple narrative, John Wick has only risen in popularity over the years. Now, the fourth installment of the hit action franchise is soon coming to theaters, and the latest batch of character posters perfectly encapsulates why the scales are much bigger this time.

When we started with the titular retired assassin, he was a one-man army out for vengeance. The movie had its fair share of A-listers, but none of them had a prominent role. In fact, one could argue that even John Wick’s P30L pistol had a more discernible presence in the film. That’s no overstatement, and the franchise actually takes pride in the fact that it mostly centers around Wick going from corridor to corridor and absolutely massacring the villain mob in the most satisfying ways imaginable.

That being said, Chapter 3 decided to shake things up a bit and give Wick an ally. Now, with the release of Chapter 4 character posters, one thing has become absolutely clear: This is no longer a movie franchise centering around a single man. There are simply too many players in the upcoming entry for that to be the case anymore, so in case you missed all the promo clips, here’s a perfect reminder in the form of character posters.

First off, here are some series regulars starting with Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King.

Ian McShane returns as Winston, the owner of the New York Continental Hotel.

Lance Reddick reprises Charon, the NY Continental’s concierge.

As for some of the newcomers, we have Clancy Brown as the ominous Harbinger.

Scott Adkins looks every bit the corrupt business mogul as Killa.

Shamier Anderson is a badass bounty hunter who goes by The Tracker.

Bill Skarsgård is the new manager; Marquis de Gramont.

Meet Caine, portrayed by Donnie Yen.

Rina Sawayama is Akira, and she’ll slay your enemies.

Last but not least, we have the eternally brilliant Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu.

This has all the makings of the greatest action movie we’ve ever seen. March 24 can’t come soon enough.