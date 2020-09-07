Here’s How John Wick Could Look As A Disney Prince

Remember Tangled, that zippy animated adaptation of the Rapunzel fairy tale? The one set in the Kingdom of Corona. Well, have you ever imagined what would happen if you crossed its hero Flynn Rider with assassin-extraordinaire John Wick? Didn’t think so. Someone else, on the other hand, not only had the thought, but brought it to life in a piece of fan art that the world never expected to see.

John Wick: Chapter 4 could take any number of artistic directions, but I don’t think crossing into the realm of Disney fantasia is one of them. Tonal issues aside (good luck reconciling them), how would Lionsgate acquire the rights to a rival studio’s characters? I’ve probably already given this too much thought. In any case, check out the art below.

Seeing as there’s no prospect of a Tangled 2, let’s instead turn to the future of Mr. Wick. In August, it was confirmed that Chapter 4 would be shot back to back with Chapter 5. Great news then for those who can’t get enough of the franchise, less great for fans like me who fear the effect quantity has on quality. There’ll be plenty of time to ponder what’s in store, though, as the pandemic (surprise surprise) has delayed the next movie until 2022 at the earliest.

Got any thoughts on this Disney-John Wick amalgamation? Drop anything you’d like to say in the comments section below. I suppose the closest Keanu has ever gotten to being an actual Disney hero was as “Canada’s best stuntman” Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4. Yep, not that close now that I mention it.