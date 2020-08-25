Right now, Johnny Depp’s future lies in the hands of the Hon. Mr. Justice Nicol. The High Court Judge is currently deciding whether his libel case against News Group Newspapers succeeds, which turns on whether the abuse allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard are credible. If the case goes Depp’s way, it’ll be seen as a vindication and he may see a sudden career uptick. If he loses, though, then he could be on the hook for millions of pounds in legal fees, will suffer a huge dent to his reputation and it’ll wreak havoc on his future projects.

All of which makes it interesting that multiple sources are reporting that Depp is asking Disney for $50 million to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The report seems to originate from The Globe, who claims that Depp is running out of funds due to his legal battles and desperately wants to be making money again on the big screen. This hasn’t been confirmed by any sort of official channels, however, so for now, take it with a grain of salt.

Is a $50 million payout plausible, though? Well, Depp received a $55 million payday for appearing in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, so he is theoretically able to command those wages. Plus, though the critical reception has been very muted for recent entries, Dead Men Tell No Tales still made almost $800 million at the box office, proving that these films remain proven money-spinners.

My bet is to wait for the judgment of the British court. If Johnny Depp wins, he could very well get his big Pirates of the Caribbean payday. If he loses, though, then he might find that Disney is suddenly reluctant to make a big deal with a man who just lost a libel case about abusing his wife. In any case, be sure to keep your eye on the Royal Courts of Justice in London, as I reckon there’s going to be a verdict soon.