Johnny Depp Claims He’s Being Boycotted By Hollywood

It’s no coincidence that Johnny Depp‘s career hit the skids just as his bitter divorce and subsequent string of legal battles opposite ex-wife Amber Heard began dominating the headlines. One of the most popular and highest-paid stars in the industry just a few short years ago, the actor’s reputation has taken a battering from certain quarters while others continue to defend him relentlessly.

The 58 year-old was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises, and saw crime thriller City of Lies sit on the shelf for years, while biographical drama Minamata is still waiting on a domestic theatrical release date despite production having wrapped in early 2019. Director Andrew Levitas blasted MGM for burying the project based solely on Depp’s involvement, and in a new interview the leading man agreed with the filmmaker, asking why Hollywood’s boycott of his presence should affect a movie a lot of people worked very hard on.

We looked these people in the eyeballs and promised we would not be exploitative. That the film would be respectful. I believe that we’ve kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should also maintain theirs. Some films touch people. And this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything… For Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?. But, you know, I’m moving towards where I need to go to make all that… To bring things to light.”

The courtroom saga between Depp and Heard is far from over, and the director of the San Sebastian Film Festival was forced into releasing a statement defending the decision to bestow the three-time Academy Award nominee with the Donastia Award at this year’s edition after facing backlash from women in the industry and domestic abuse charities.

It’s a sticky situation that’s a long way from being resolved, and history has shown that many talents have definitely done much worse than what Johnny Depp is only being accused of and still managed to bounce back, but at least it’s become abundantly clear that his fans will continue backing him at every turn as he looks to regain his seat at the industry table.