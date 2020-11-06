Johnny Depp Reportedly Not Returning To Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise

Things are going from bad to worse for Johnny Depp, with the actor releasing a statement confirming that he won’t be returning for Fantastic Beasts 3 as Grindelwald having been forced to resign by the studio. This is another major setback for the actor after he recently lost a libel case against a British tabloid, and his courtroom battles opposite ex-wife Amber Heard are also far from over.

Depp has already lost out on the highest paying gig of his career after being dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise last year, despite the fact that his Captain Jack Sparrow was the main drawing card and selling point of the series. A lot of fans were furious at the news, but despite various petitions being launched it doesn’t look as though the staunchly family friendly Disney will budge.

There’s a sixth installment in the main saga and a spinoff starring Margot Robbie in the works, leading to rumors that Depp could potentially show up for a passing of the torch cameo to placate the fanbase and draw a line under his iconic tenure as Captain Jack. However, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the Alice in Wonderland star definitely won’t be back for any more swashbuckling.

According to Richtman, Depp held talks with both Warner Bros. and Disney after the outcome of his libel case, and after being asked to step down by the former talks have also reportedly ended with the latter about a Pirates of the Caribbean return. It isn’t good news for the former A-lister, and having been kicked out of two big franchises in short order he faces a long road to make it back to the top.