Johnny Depp Says Jack Sparrow Can’t Be Taken From Him

Johnny Depp was recently honored at the San Sebastián Film Festival for his fantastic contribution to entertainment, and it was quite the ceremony. The Donostia Award was presented to Depp and Marion Cotillard this year and, as the festival explains, the award is given to those who will be part of ‘cinema history’ forever.

Depp was present for an interview during the festival, and he was able to answer questions from fans. He also spoke about taking on the role of Jack Sparrow outside the film realm and bringing the beloved character to birthday parties or other events for children and fans. He went on to say that he can do that all on his own, and no one and nothing can take that away from him. As per The Express:

“I don’t need a company to do that. I can just do that myself and nobody can take that away. That’s the greatest pleasure of Jack Sparrow. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box – literally Captain Jack in a box – and when the opportunity is right and I’m able to go and visit people and places where the smiles and the laughs and the things that are important, the most important things in the world are on the line.”

Johnny Depp Is The Joker In This Batman Fan-Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Depp wanting to bring joy to Pirates fans is a reminder that his passion and talent have impacted the entertainment realm and his fans around the globe.

As reported earlier, the Film Festival director José Luis Rebordinos said this about Depp being honored at the festival. He reminded those in attendance and those not that he hasn’t been arrested, charged, or convicted of assault or violence against anyone at all.

“We anticipated a debate, a reaction, but maybe not as heightened as it has been. But let’s bear in mind Johnny Depp has not been arrested, charged nor convicted of any form of assault or violence against any woman.”

Depp’s presence at the festival was welcomed by many fans, some even giving him flowers through his car window as he drove away. He looked grateful for the experience as a whole and honored to be awarded a lifetime achievement.