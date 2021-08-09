Johnny Depp To Be Honored With Top Film Festival Award

Professionally, Johnny Depp‘s career has struggled significantly since he was dropped from his high profile roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises, while his personal life has seen him caught up in a series of headline-grabbing legal battles opposite ex-wife Amber Heard that are still far from over.

His most recent batch of roles haven’t been the caliber befitting an actor who was one of the industry’s most popular and highest-paid stars just a few years ago, with City of Lies being shuffled onto VOD after spending years on the shelf while literary adaptation Waiting for the Barbarians barely saw the inside of a theater and the director of biographical drama Minamata has blasted the studio for effectively burying the movie due to Depp’s involvement.

However, the 58 year-old clearly still has plenty of supporters in the business after it was announced that he would be this year’s recipient of the Donostia Award, the highest accolade handed out by the San Sebastian Film Festival that counts Ethan Hawke, Sigourney Weaver, Judy Dench, Penelope Cruz and Viggo Mortensen as previous honorees.

The festival takes place between September 17th and 25th, so perhaps Johnny Depp will be appearing in person this time after his last award saw him pose for a bizarre photo behind bars after he was honored with the title of Actor With Unique Visual Sensitivity by Poland’s Cameraimage Festival. The fallen star’s career has been characterized by roadblocks and obstacles recently, but even a cursory glance at the internet will make it perfectly clear he’s still got a legion of fans, so the San Sebastian Film Festival could be in line for an uptick in publicity when it rolls around next month.