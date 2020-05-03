Johnny Depp’s Friend Says Amber Heard Faked Bloody Nose With Nail Polish

In the latest development of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s messy legal feud, the former’s close friend has claimed that Heard once faked a bloody nose with red nail polish to incriminate her then-husband.

It seems that the scrutiny surrounding the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his former wife’s toxic relationship and consequent divorce isn’t going to die down any time soon. After losing much of his fortune and reputation due to allegations of abuse, Depp filed a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit to win back both his career and public image. It worked wonders, too, since in the wake of new evidence which painted Heard as the true abuser in their relationship, fans have rallied behind Depp and are asking Hollywood to impose the same kind of blacklisting that the actor has had to bear over the past few years.

What we can’t help but wonder, though, is where or how all of this will end. Nowadays, it doesn’t even surprise us to hear more about all the terrible things the former lovers did to each other in their short-lived relationship. But one thing’s for certain, and that’s that at this point, you’d have more luck solving some of the world’s greatest mysteries than finding out who the real culprit in their relationship was. That being said, this newest allegations make it even more difficult to root for the Aquaman actress.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a new court testimony procured by The Blast, Josh Richman, Johnny Depp’s close friend of over 30 years, detailed an instance when Heard tried to taint Depp’s reputation before they were married. Here’s the part of his deposition in which he explains the incident:

“We, and certainly I knew from Johnny that prior to the wedding that on a night they had an argument, Johnny recounted to me, Amber went into the bathroom, and came out with a Kleenex with red on it, saying he had given her a bloody nose. But after the incident, he retrieved the Kleenex, which he says he still has to this day. Amber had placed red nail polish on the Kleenex.”

Of course, if you’re still adamant to take Heard’s side in this battle, then you can dismiss these words as mere hearsay since Richman didn’t directly witness the alleged fight. Secondly, he and a bunch of other people have always been naysayers about the pair’s union, so it only makes sense that they’re now using this opportunity to support their friend.

Then again, if Richman’s right, Johnny Depp can present the Kleenex as evidence in court. Though whether or not it will be accepted is unclear at this time.