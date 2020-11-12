Johnny Depp’s Reportedly Talking With Tim Burton About New Project, Maybe Beetlejuice 2

Whenever a new Tim Burton project is announced, everyone always jokes that Johnny Depp will be getting a call soon. The partnership between the director and actor has been going on since 1990’s Edward Scissorhands, with the pair working on eight movies together in total. They actually haven’t collaborated in eight years, though, with 2012’s critically panned horror comedy Dark Shadows being their last film together to date.

But they may just have something cooking behind the scenes. Insider Daniel Richtman claims that Depp has had talks with his old friend to team up once again for a new project. He can’t say for sure right now what it might be, but he notes that one possibility is the long-awaited Beetlejuice 2.

Casting Depp in that belated sequel, which has been stuck in development hell for years, would be a left-field choice, as he wasn’t in the original 1988 flick starring Michael Keaton. It does make sense, though, that Burton would want to get his close friend involved in the film.

After all, we’re now seeing the repercussions of Depp’s public legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard play out, with Warner Bros. recently letting him go from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. His career is under threat, then, but his long-formed friendships in the industry – like with Burton – may keep him working.

Last month, we learned that the director is set to helm an Addams Family live-action TV show. Fans have campaigned to see Burton’s other frequent collaborator, Eva Green, as Morticia, as well as Depp as Gomez. And while there’s been nothing to say that he’s being eyed for the role, it would certainly suit the Pirates of the Caribbean star. In any case, it’s looking very likely that Johnny Depp will return to the Burtonverse very soon.