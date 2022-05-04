Johnny Storm goes viral after Zac Efron signals MCU intentions

It's been a casting choice fans have been supporting for years, could it finally be happening?

Even though Jon Watts has dropped out of the director’s chair to leave a sizeable vacancy, never mind the fact the titular team have already been the subject of four feature films boasting three different lineups that have hardly set the world alight, fans are still hyped for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot.

Kevin Feige and his team have built up an incredible amount of trust and goodwill among audiences across the world over the last 14 years, so if anyone can finally do the comic book icons justice at long last, it’s Marvel Studios. Ever since the project was first announced, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been the preferred candidates to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm, but talk of Zac Efron firing up as the Human Torch hasn’t lagged too far behind in terms of casting wish-lists.

The actor recently admitted that he’d “jump at the opportunity” to become part of the MCU, and with Fantastic Four being all over the headlines recently, it didn’t take long for Johnny Storm to become one of social media’s hottest topics.

Originally I wanted to see him play Ikaris in Eternals but now I can see him as Johnny Storm. — Lukazie_Linings (@FilmTank616) May 3, 2022

He looks just like johnny storm and has literally the same vibe, but i hate it when they make f4 movies https://t.co/nltXEbVEG5 — leo (@leehyuckmeu) May 4, 2022

Ok these are the two actors I hope in the running to play the new Johnny Storm/The Human Torch @ZacEfron or @dacremontgomery pic.twitter.com/D9sm5ifUos — Ryan Wan Kenobi (@RyanSeghetti) May 4, 2022

I would like him as Johnny Storm, thank you very much https://t.co/7Zk0eRXlMq — Kyra Bella☯ (@kyrabellax) May 4, 2022

Zac Efron as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch !!! Purchasing my tickets as we speak https://t.co/iP4i2yMWUD — gomezgalore (@gomezgaIore) May 3, 2022

Zac Efron should play Jim Hammond, the OG Human Torch (before Johnny Storm); that would give him room to crossover w/ the Avengers (including the West Coast Avengers), Namor the Sub-Mariner & the Invaders, plus SHIELD.#HumanTorch #MCU #Marvel #SuperpowerList #SPL #SHPoll22 https://t.co/JB3eCeOwWn — ✊🏿Pietro BlaXimoff™ (@RandyS0725) May 3, 2022

Having first been announced in the summer of 2019, we’d imagine that Marvel has done a lot of pre-production work on Fantastic Four, and that may have even extended to potential casting decisions. Of course, Watts’ departure may have set things back significantly, but the prospect of Efron suiting up as the hotheaded superhero definitely isn’t something that can be discounted by any means until more details on the project begin to emerge.