Are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt gearing up for ‘Fantastic Four?’

The rumors of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski joining the MCU started way back in 2018, and while at that time it may have only been artwork portraying the couple as the famous heroes, those rumors have only garnered more traction since.

We have now discovered another possible hint that the couple will be heading to Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future. They were recently photographed alongside the same trainer who got Brie Larson into top shape for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

He also worked with Blunt previously for her iconic role in Edge of Tomorrow.

While the evidence is low to support that the married couple is definitely joining the MCU, the fan support and rumor mill is always working overtime with the idea that Blunt and Krasinski will be portraying the first family of Marvel comics, Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm and Reed Richards, respectively.

Krasinki supported rumors of him being cast as the elastic Reed Richard by telling Men’s Health that he loves the superhero genre and finds superheroes fun. He even went so far as to say that he wanted to be considered.

“I have no idea what they are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it.”

Blunt, on the other hand, denied all rumors and involvement, placating that she didn’t find the superhero genre appealing, though she did tell Variety that if something came up that she felt connected to, then she would definitely consider it.

“It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

What we know for sure is that casting for Fantastic Four is currently being figured out and there’s no doubt that Kevin Fiege has heard the rumblings of the married couple portraying the fictional couple in the MCU. For now, all we can do is wait and see what happens, as news of Fantastic Four’s cast can’t be too far off. Judging by the leaks from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the casting choices could also be leaked at any time.

For now, enjoy this gallery of incredible fan art featuring John and Emily as the Four’s main power couple to get an idea of how they could look in their respective roles. Let us know in the comments who you’d cast as Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm/Thing.