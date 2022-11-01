Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is out now. It features a cameo that has made grown men act like jackasses in theaters, has been making some money in spite of poor reviews, and parts of the production have been enough to make its star cry some happy tears.

Sweating and crying at the same time. Didn’t know I had that capability

🥹😅🙋🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

Final (and powerful) orchestral scoring session of #BlackAdam

Thank you to my friend and brilliant composer ⁦@Lornebalfe⁩ 🎶 https://t.co/VVUQu9ewUT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 1, 2022

The 50-year-old posted the above earlier today as part of the promotion for his latest project still in theaters. In the footage, also available on the entertainer’s Instagram account, he says he has been waiting for this moment for years. He treats the musicians working on the score to shots of his tequila brand, thanks those with instruments, and says, “I’m really incredibly moved by this, so, thank you guys.”

Online, replies have ranged from simple messages of support to spam and some skepticism of the notion the experience really made Johnson cry. People like Jim Kwik say it is magnificent on Instagram, and for one user, they were initially going to joke but said the horns made them change their mind and the footage just shows the power sound can have for a work.

Was about to joke around until hearing those horns. That kind of shows the power of sound. Can just imagine how it sounded in that room. 🎶👂♥️ Fucking powerful…shit was probably lifting that inner being to a different realm. 😅🤦‍♂️😅 "Come back Dwayne". 😅 — CHARLIE LIPFORD (@lipford123) November 1, 2022

Black Adam is now playing in theaters. DCU is developing a sequel, though, it is not known if it will be one where Johnson comes up against Superman or Shazam, though it is rumored the entertainer has barely hidden disdain for the latter and only used it for Black Adam. The movie 40 percent rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes while audiences gave it at 90 percent.