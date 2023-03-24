‘Joker’ to steal the spotlight from Donald Trump outside Manhattan Court House

Some people tend to compare Gotham to New York City. So you could imagine the irony when the set for Joker: Folie à Deux is at the same location where former U.S. President, Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial is being held.

The New York Post reported that a scene for the upcoming DC Elseworlds sequel will be shot outside the Manhattan Criminal Court this weekend. This is the same courthouse where Trump’s trial is being held and is currently home to a media circus, waiting for more updates about the former president’s indictment.

Signs for the upcoming shoot were seen across the surrounding area, with reports of a film crew moving trailers and equipment to the courthouse last Wednesday. Multiple streets in New York City are to be closed off in preparation for filming on March 25 and 26, 2023.

New scenes for “Joker 2” will be filmed in New York City this weekend. pic.twitter.com/tnSB6oDUfa — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) March 22, 2023

According to CBR, the signs used for the Joker 2 street closures used the same Shakespeare-themed naming conventions that were previously used during the production of the first Joker film, which was codenamed “Romeo.” So perhaps the upcoming sequel will showcase the complicated relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn.

It’s very unlikely that Trump’s trial would be interrupted due to an upcoming film production that’s being shot at the same location as his court hearing. However, the grand jury announced that they would reconvene on Thursday, rather than Wednesday due to news of Trump’s possible arrest being shared on Truth Social. There were also reports of bomb threats, days before the court hearing.

Joker: Folie à Deux will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, the titular Joker. Joining him will be A Star is Born actress and singer Lady Gaga, playing Harley Quinn. Production on the upcoming sequel has begun, with videos of wild street chases and Arkham Asylum being burned to the ground spreading across social media. This highly anticipated Joker sequel is scheduled to release on Oct. 4, 2024.