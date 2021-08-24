Jon Watts And Sony Poke Fun At Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Today saw the release of the official Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer just a day after the footage leaked early online. While it may have been a low-quality phone recording that was shared showcasing the trailer, instead of complaining, the team behind the film is having some fun making humor of the leak.

Sharing to Twitter at the time of the trailer’s release, the official account for the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie run by Sony shared two tweets, first amending the title of the trailer to “OFFICIAL HD teaser trailer” and then in another Tweet thanking those fans who held out to see the trailer in its high-quality glory.

shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

the OFFICIAL HD teaser trailer* — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

The accounts social media manager wasn’t the only person getting in on the fun. Director of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jon Watts shared a clip on Instagram parodying the leaked footage that surfaced online yesterday.

With its first trailer out there for fans to check out many of the rumors and questions that Marvel fans had about the film were answered including the return of villains from previous Spider-Man movies. The trailer also spawned quite a few theories of other characters that could also make their return.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will launch on Dec. 17, 2021, so there is plenty of time for more footage to be shared prior to release that will provide fans even more insight into the movie.