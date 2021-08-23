Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leaks Online Ahead Of Release

With rumors of a trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming Marvel sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home coming tomorrow, footage of what seems to be the trailer has emerged online.

First being posted to social media channels including TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube, the trailer was captured on an iPhone and while it doesn’t seem to be a completed version like we’ll see when it does officially launch, this leak would appear to confirm quite a few reports regarding the movie.

Without leaning too heavily into spoiler territory, the trailer does confirm the return of both Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, which he had already confirmed himself. But also Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spiderman 2 which had also been reported.

The trailer also lets us in on where the film will pick up and how Peter Parker gets himself involved in the multiversal action that ensues within the film. As of this leak, the trailer does not show either of the previous two Peter Parker’s Toby Maguire or Andrew Garfield and if their appearances are indeed happening, it’s likely they’ll remain hidden until the film hits theatres or a later trailer.

Sony has been actively working to remove the leaked footage from the web throughout the day. While the leaked trailer does look to be authentic, fans will need to wait until the official trailer is dropped which is expected to take place at CinemaCon 2021 tomorrow. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third film in Sony and Marvel’s deal to share the character. The movie is set to hit theatres on December 17, 2021, without seeing any last-minute delays.