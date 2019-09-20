Jonah Hill Reportedly Being Eyed For The Thing In MCU’s Fantastic Four

Who will Marvel cast as the Fantastic Four in their inevitable MCU reboot? That’s what fans of the First Family want to know. Well, the internet’s pretty much decided who the perfect Reed Richards and Sue Storm would be – real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt – but there’s less of a consensus on the best candidates for the Thing and Human Torch. Thankfully, then, it seems Marvel has got a few options for both on the go.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and that a She-Hulk show was in development, both of which have since been confirmed – that Jonah Hill is one name among many on the studio’s shortlist for Ben Grimm. The actor’s already had an unpredictable career trajectory, going from comedy star to featuring in some serious dramatic roles, like his Oscar-nominated turn in The Wolf of Wall Street. So, joining a superhero franchise could be the next unexpected step for him.

Again, though, he’s just one name out of several that Marvel are considering for the Thing. And given that he’s only on an internal studio wishlist at the moment, it’s entirely possible that he knows nothing about this yet as a formal offer hasn’t been extended. But for now, at least, he’s definitely someone that they’re looking at for the part.

On a related note, we’ve previously brought you a couple of names being eyed for Human Torch, too, with Stranger Things‘ Dacre Montgomery and Liam “Brother of Chris” Hemsworth said to be in the running for Johnny Storm. As with the Thing, these stars are also only on a wishlist at the moment and currently, no firm decisions have been made. We may very well end up seeing some of these folks in the MCU, or Marvel could end up going with different actors entirely in the end.

While we wait to learn more, though, tell us, who would your ideal choices be to play the Fantastic Four in the MCU? Share your picks for the team in the comments section down below.