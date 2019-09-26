Here’s How Jonah Hill Could Look As The Riddler In The Batman

Earlier this week, we got the first major casting news surrounding The Batman since Robert Pattinson was revealed to be playing the Caped Crusader, with numerous outlets reporting that Jeffrey Wright had signed on as Commissioner Gordon and Jonah Hill was in talks to take on one of the villain roles.

We’ve known for a while now that The Batman is set to feature multiple villains and Hill is one of several big names that had been linked to the Penguin over the last few months, but it actually seems as if the actor may be set for another role, with Collider recently telling us he’s up for the Riddler. And while there’s no confirmation from the studio on that just yet, bringing Jonah Hill on board to play the Penguin does seem a little too obvious and it could be more interesting to see him as Edward Nygma instead.

If you’re having trouble picturing him as the Riddler, though, we’ve got some new artwork today which just may help, and it can be seen in the gallery down below.

Brought to us by digital artist UltraRaw26, this is definitely a bit of a different design than we’re used to seeing from previous portrayals of the Riddler. That being said, with The Batman set to be a more grounded, gritty take on the DC property, it could definitely work.

In any case, while the villain was played by Jim Carrey at the height of his scenery-chewing powers back in 1995’s Batman Forever, it’s unlikely that Hill’s take on the character would follow a similar path. And though he’s mostly known for his comedic chops, the actor’s also shown that he can nail more dramatic parts, too, so he’d certainly be a good fit.

With any luck, we’ll get some confirmation on who he’s playing sooner rather than later, but until then, know that The Batman swoops into theaters on June 25th, 2021.