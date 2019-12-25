J. Jonah Jameson Will Reportedly Be Sony’s Nick Fury In The SUMC

Fans got a huge surprise at the end of this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home when J. Jonah Jameson made his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While people were expecting the character to show up at some point given how important he is to the Spider-Man mythology, it was a real coup for Marvel Studios to get J.K. Simmons to reprise the role he originally played in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

He may be older and a lot balder, but Simmons’ Jameson still has an axe to grind with Spider-Man, with the upcoming third installment set to follow Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he deals with his secret identity being revealed to the world. With Jameson now being positioned as a semi-deranged online presence with a serious grudge, expect the former Daily Bugle editor to go out of his way to make things as difficult as possible for the costumed superhero.

There’s been a lot of speculation about how large a role Jameson is expected to play in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man 3, and based on what we’ve been told, Simmons is set to be a prominent presence in Sony’s Marvel universe as well as the MCU. In fact, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Kevin Conroy would be playing the Kingdom Come version of Batman in “Crisis,” Diana will have her golden eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984 and Ewan McGregor was set to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi, all of which have since been confirmed – have tipped us off that Sony want J. Jonah Jameson to become a recurring character in their adjacent comic book franchise.

While all the specifics are still being worked out, the current idea is to have Jameson act as Sony’s version of Nick Fury. That isn’t to say that he’s going to assemble a team of superheroes to defend the world, but rather that he’ll provide the connective tissue across the likes of Venom, Morbius and others through brief cameo appearances and news bulletins, sowing the seeds for future team-ups and crossovers.

With J. Jonah Jameson officially back in play as a movie character, and still played by J.K. Simmons no less, fans have already forgotten about his brief and entirely unmemorable stint as Commissioner Gordon in the DCEU and have welcomed him back into the Spider-Man universe with open arms. As such, it certainly makes sense to hear that Sony wants to do more with him and while like we said above, the specifics of his role are still a bit hazy, you can definitely expect him to have a big presence in the franchise moving forward.