Jonathan Majors questions reality teasing a ‘grounded’ ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

Following the events of Loki, it’s become pretty widely expected that there’s going to be some high-stakes and mind-bending action taking place when the Avengers face off in their next team-up film when they face off against Kang the Conqueror.

Kang himself, Jonathan Majors also seemed to suggest as much at Newport Film Festival, detailing a few of the discussion points which have come up between himself and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Jonathan Majors just had a few chats with #AvengersTheKangDynasty director Destin Daniel Cretton https://t.co/rycofcEmHO pic.twitter.com/w9REykyb3V — Variety (@Variety) October 16, 2022

Speaking with Variety at Newport Beach Film Fest, Majors was asked what he was most excited about working with the director, and revealed he has already had a few chats with Cretton about the questions and themes the film expects to address – noting that the director has an open mind, and open heart, and is quite grounded.

“You know, we’re dealing with myths – What is Kang? What is a movie? What is a MCU movie? What does that mean? What does that look like? Those are the questions we’re asking – but all of that works when it’s grounded.”

From what we can dissect from the questions Majors and Cretton are posing, it seems the next big-screen Avengers film is going to be getting a little bit existential and question reality – all the while doing its best to stay grounded. We’re definitely interested to see what they come up with.

When Variety’s reporter joked that she was rooting for the villain, Majors looked into the camera and replied, “What’s a villain?”

We’ll be getting Destin Daniel Cretton’s take on that question when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits cinema screens on May 2, 2025, provided it doesn’t face any delays like a few other Marvel projects in the works.