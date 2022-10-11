Actor Jonathan Majors blew up in 2017. Since his career breakout, he has booked a number of major projects, will be appearing in three movies next year, and says, his villainous role apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe one is rooted in some pain.

The 33-year-old spoke about his role as Anderson Dame in the upcoming Creed III with Men’s Health. Essentially, Majors’ character in the Rocky-adjacent series went through difficulties and turned to exercise to numb the void. When people see it, they will also get it as, apparently, it is a body no one at peace with existence would ever possess.

“There are certain reasons you build your body. Dame’s body was built from loss. He had lost something, and that hole is what made him work the way he worked. When you see Dame’s body, you go, Oh, that makes sense. You don’t look like that and be happy with life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Majors adds he likes to use real weights when shooting scenes where his character is exercising. Often these are Styrofoam and he says, when it comes to his work, he chooses projects based on the level of difficulty tied to them.

“When I look at a script, I look at the level of difficulty. If it’s going to be easy, I don’t want to do it. The fitness community is going to scrutinize Magazine Dreams. The Navy is going to scrutinize Devotion.”

Majors will appear next in the Korean War drama Devotion. Next up, he will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang the Conqueror and later has the work Magazine Dreams on deck in addition to Creed III. On television he has appeared in When We Rise, Lovecraft Country, and Loki as a variant of his Marvel Cinematic Universe villain. He also hosted Saturday Night Live last year. Majors has also recently said his version of Kang will be a warrior and has likened the part to being a quarterback in football.

Audiences will see this soon enough when the Ant-Man film opens Feb. 17, 2023.