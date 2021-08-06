Joseph Gordon-Levitt Addresses Possible DCEU Return

It would be a fairly hefty understatement to say that Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises proved to be fairly polarizing. Obviously, it was burdened with impossible expectations as one of the most hotly-anticipated blockbusters in history, as both a direct sequel to The Dark Knight and the closing chapter to what had already become regarded as one of cinema’s all-time great trilogies.

Unfortunately, not everyone felt as though the filmmaker stuck the landing, with much criticism directed at the various plot holes, and the ending in particular was a huge bone of contention. Having figured out that Bruce Wayne was Batman all along just by looking at his eyes, something Rachel Dawes and Jim Gordon didn’t get for themselves, audience eyes around the world rolled when it was revealed Joseph Gordon-Levitt‘s John Blake was actually named Robin all along.

The end of Rises saw him head into the Batcave, in a bizarre sequel-baiting note that Nolan was never going to follow up on, even if Zack Snyder revealed he’d considered drafting Gordon-Levitt in as the Caped Crusader when he was beginning to build out the DCEU. When The Flash hits next November, the multiverse is set to change the franchise as we know it, and in a new interview the Inception star was asked about a potential return, but his answer is going to leave people desperate for a comeback disappointed.

“To be perfectly honest, I’m completely out of touch with everything you just said.”

Gordon-Levitt has never been much of a blockbuster guy anyway despite a career dating back over 30 years, with his only big budget outings coming in his two Nolan collaborations, Stephen Sommers’ G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, a secret voice cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Netflix’s Project Power, so the chances of a DCEU return were always slim to none.