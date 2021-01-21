Jude Law Reportedly Eyed To Play An Older Joker In DCEU

For a while there, there was a lot of talk surrounding the possibility of Johnny Depp playing yet another cinematic version of the Joker either in Matt Reeves’ Batman franchise or Todd Phillips’ universe. But when Warner Bros. axed the actor from their Fantastic Beasts series, that pretty much ruled out any chance that they would invite him to join the DCEU – especially seeing as ex-wife Amber Heard is a major player in the same space. With that, plans have changed and WB is now looking elsewhere for someone to bring their next Clown Prince of Crime to life.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be returning as Batman in The Flash and that a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, not to mention Luke Skywalker was set to turn up in The Mandalorian – with Depp out the picture, the studio is now eyeing Jude Law as a potential Joker instead. And from what we understand, this would be just one of many versions of the Clown Prince who will appear in the Jokerverse, with Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck having inspired a number of copycats.

Apparently, the plan is to establish that Arthur was simply the inspiration for Mr. J, not the man himself who ultimately becomes Batman’s archenemy. In the sequels, then, we’ll get to meet different characters spanning multiple generations that have taken on the mantle after the troubled figure found himself as an unlikely icon.

Of course, Law isn’t the only one under consideration, as we understand that Jim Carrey, who was rumored a few months ago for the role, is still in the mix, too, as are a few other big talents. And right now, it’s unclear who the frontrunner is, or if any of these individuals will even end up in the part.

As for Law, though, he’s currently got his hands full balancing his gig as Dumbledore in the Wizarding World and his presence in the Captain Marvel corner of the MCU as Yon-Rogg. But do you think he should be cast as the DCEU’s next Joker? Let us know down below.